An industrial development board to help shape future uses for more than 300 undeveloped acres of land on the former Greene Valley Developmental Center property should come into being later this month.
Officials from Greene County, the Town of Greeneville and the City of Tusculum will participate in a called meeting at 5 p.m. on Nov. 23 to form “a new and independent IDB to jointly govern the expected granting by the state to this new organization” 336 acres of undeveloped property at Greene Valley in Tusculum, county Mayor Kevin Morrison said in an email this week.
The state is expected to grant the undeveloped property on the Greene Valley site to the industrial development board after it is formed “at a nominal cost of 10% to this new organization for the property,” Morrison said.
Once under control of the newly formed industrial development board, “The local entities would then be able to decide what to develop there,” he said.
The buildings and other facilities at Greene Valley will be retained by the state as discussions continue about possible uses for them.
Morrison stressed that the formation of the industrial development board is necessary to be eligible for the property.
That is the first step.
“This successful process then unlocks the potential for further grant opportunities for the development of the infrastructure requirements there,” Morrison said.
Knoxville attorney G. Mark Mamatov was retained by the municipalities to develop the articles of incorporation and bylaws of the new organization.
“Those documents are complete and ready for approval by these governing bodies,” Morrison said.
Mamatov is considered an expert in the area of public financing, and helped helped write state law regarding tax increment financing for retail development.
He “is a very reputable economic development representative in this area,” Morrison said.
Tusculum Mayor Alan Corley has long been an advocate of development at Greene Valley, which was closed in May 2017 as the state Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities transitioned to group care homes and other housing alternatives.
Greene Valley opened in 1960 and at one time housed 1,100 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It was once touted as the most advanced facility of its type in the United States.
Corley said that Tusculum, Greeneville, and Greene County officials have been in discussion about “forming some sort of partnership to facilitate the development and future use of the Greene Valley property.”
“The state does not plan to ‘give’ us the property, there will be a price attached, and the proposed (industrial development board) will provide an entity that would be able to purchase the property and hopefully receive grant funding to assist with the purchase and development of the property,” Corley said.
That proposal will be discussed at the Nov. 23 joint meeting, resulting in the anticipated formation of an industrial development board specific to the Greene Valley property.
Corley said after an industrial development board is formed, grant funding may be available through the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development “among other sources.”
The current discussion “only involves the undeveloped property south of Edens Road, and would not include any of the buildings,” Corley said.
Various uses have been proposed in the past for both the undeveloped land and the facility buildings. Serving the region’s large military veteran population in some capacity has been proposed, along with conversion of the buildings to an addiction treatment center. Proposals to date have gained little traction among state officials.