The Greeneville Energy Authority board of directors will consider what process to use in selecting its next president and chief executive officer when it meets Monday.
The meeting will be 9 a.m. in the boardroom at the Greeneville Light & Power System office at 110 N. College St. After adopting an energy authority administrative structure, the board is the governing body for the power company.
Current President and CEO Bill Carroll announced his intention to retire in June at the board’s February meeting. Carroll has served in the top leadership position at GLPS for 30 years.
Also on the agenda are projects and purchases that require board approval. Consideration of any changes in rates is not on the agenda for the March meeting.