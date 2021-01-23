A dead man was found shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday in a vehicle along the 70 Bypass in Greeneville, according to a Greeneville Police Department news release.
The police department received a call at 12:41 p.m. Saturday about a suspicious vehicle along the 70 Bypass, a news release said.
“Responding officers discovered a deceased male,” the report said.
The Greeneville Police Department, Greene County Sheriff's Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are conducting an investigation.
No additional information was released.
Anyone with information is asked to call Greeneville police Detective Sgt. Stacy Hobbs at 423-783-2814, Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt at 423-798-1800, or 1-800-TBI-FIND.