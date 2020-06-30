An investigation continues surrounding circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose body was found about 4 a.m. Monday in a vehicle on Freedom Road.
Investigators are trying to determine if the death was a result of a wreck or there are other factors, Sheriff Wesley Holt said Tuesday morning.
“We’re not sure of it was an auto wreck or not,” Holt said.
Deputies were notified early Monday by someone who drove past the vehicle.
The man has not been identified.
An autopsy was conducted Monday. Authorities await preliminary autopsy results as the investigation continues, Holt said.
Freedom Road is in the area of Old Snapps Ferry and Old Ducktown roads.