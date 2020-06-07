Greeneville police are investigating the discovery of a body found in a vehicle about 7 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway.
The vehicle had a broken driver’s side window and was parked along the roadway, Detective Capt. Tim Davis said in a news release.
“When officers arrived on the scene, they found a person in the front passenger seat deceased,” the release said.
The body was taken for an autopsy to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center at East Tennessee State University.
No further information was released Sunday afternoon about circumstances surrounding the death.