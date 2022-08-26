Body Found Tuesday In Woods Identified By GPD Aug 26, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A man whose body was found Tuesday afternoon behind the Days Inn on East Andrew Johnson Highway was identified Friday by Greeneville police as 41-year-old Daniel Cutshaw.Police went about 5 p.m. Tuesday to a wooded area in the 900 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway in response to a call from a concerned citizen, police Detective Capt. Tim Davis said.When officers arrived, they found Cutshaw in a wooded area behind the motel.Cutshaw was pronounced dead by the Greeneville Fire Department.“The investigation is ongoing, but foul play is not suspected at this time,” Davis said.Cutshaw’s body was taken for an autopsy at the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center at East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine.Cutshaw listed a Bolton Road address in 2020. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Daniel Cutshaw Tim Davis Police Military Greeneville Fire Department Police Detective Afternoon Foul Play Investigation Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Benefit Planned For Injured Mosheim Firefighter 2022 Teen Board Presentees Announced Customers To See Relief On Electric Bills With TVA Fuel Cost Adjustment Rate Set To Decline Tusculum Board Approves New Fire Station, Playground Shirley Jones Retiring From Sun After 48 Years