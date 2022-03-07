A man whose body was found Sunday morning in an abandoned house on Speedwell Church Road was identified Monday as 51-year-old Douglas Bryan Boruff, of Louisville in Blount County.
Greene County 911 Dispatch received a call shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday about “a male deceased in an abandoned residence” in Bulls Gap near the Hawkins County line, Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt said in a news release.
No identification was found on the body, but it had several distinctive tattoos. The name “DOUG” is tattooed across the man’s fingers on his left hand. A tattoo with the words “Momma Tried” is on his lower abdomen.
Family members heard information in a news report and notified authorities, Holt said.
A person who lives near the abandoned house contacted law enforcement Sunday morning and reported the presence “of a dead person in a basement with (the) door standing open,” a deputy’s report said.
The person took a deputy to the house in the 300 block of Speedwell Church Road.
“The body was covered up in a sleeping bag with a car door interior liner laying on top of him,” the deputy wrote in the report.
Investigators await autopsy results to determine the cause of death, Holt said. The sheriff’s department Criminal Investigations Division and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are working on the case.
No information was released as to why Boruff was in the abandoned house. The death is described in the deputy’s report as “manslaughter by negligence.”
Boruff was on parole with the Tennessee Department of Correction. He was convicted in June 2019 in Blount County Criminal Court of two counts of violation of the sex offender registry and received a prison sentence of three years.
The autopsy will be performed at the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center at East Tennessee State University.
Anyone with information about the case can contact the Greene County Sheriff's Department at 423-798-1800.