The body of a male drowning victim who went into the Nolichucky River just after 4 p.m. Saturday at David Crockett Birthplace State Park was recovered about six hours later.
The body of the male, whose name was not released Sunday, was recovered about 10:25 p.m. Saturday by the Greeneville Emergency and Rescue Squad.
The rescue squad was dispatched at 4:19 p.m. Saturday to a report of male drowning in the Nolichucky River near the park boat ramp in Limestone, according to a news release.
Four boats, sonar, an underwater camera, and a K-9 unit from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department were used during the search, the rescue squad release said.
In addition to the rescue squad, assisting with the recovery were state park employees, Greene County-Greeneville EMS, Greene County Sheriff’s Department and Greene County Emergency Management Agency.
Also providing support at the scene were the Debusk Volunteer Fire Department Rehab Unit, and chaplains Bobby Darnell and Danny Ricker.