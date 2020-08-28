An investigation continues into a fire that gutted an abandoned house early Friday at 571 Bolton Road.
Firefighters from Tusculum, Limestone and Newmansville found the house fully involved upon arrival shortly after midnight Friday.
“A small outbuilding next to the rear of the house was saved but the main structure was a total loss,” Tusculum fire Chief Marty Shelton said Friday.
A neighbor woke up as the fire was burning “and noticed a glow on his security cameras that was coming from across the street,” sheriff’s Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report.
The neighbor looked outside and "noticed that the abandoned house across from him was fully engulfed in flames,” the report said.
County 911 Dispatch was called about 12:05 a.m. Friday. Crews from Tusculum and the other departments responded to the burning house.
“All firefighting efforts were limited to the outside of the building due to the unsafe condition of the house. Streams were directed into the home to put the fire and any remaining hot spots out,” Shelton said.
The owner of the house is listed as Charles E. Mays, of Morristown.
Mays told deputies that no one lives there “and it had been abandoned,” the report said.
The neighbor told deputies that he saw a bicycle parked at the house on Friday morning and he also saw “a couple other people he did not know stop by the home and look around the property the past week,” the report said.
Electricity was not turned on in the house, Shelton said.
Firefighters used a hydrant and tanker trucks to supply water to extinguish the blaze.
“Tankers hauled water and supplied TVFD's engine to fight the fire,” Shelton said.
Firefighters cleared the scene around 3:30 a.m. Friday.
The house is valued by the owner at $43,000.