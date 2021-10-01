A bond reduction request by Dillion Edward Ramsey was denied last week by Greene County Criminal Court Judge John F. Dugger Jr.
Ramsey, 27, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the February death of a man in Midway. He was indicted in September by a Greene County Grand Jury on the first-degree murder count in connection with the death of 60-year-old Steven L. Wilds.
Ramsey, of Pheasant Way, Parrottsville, remains held on $1 million bond in the Greene County Detention Center pending arraignment Nov. 30 in Greene County Criminal Court.
Wilds died of “apparent gunshot wounds,” according to sheriff’s department investigators. His body was found Feb. 10 in a Warrensburg Road home.
On the morning of Feb. 10, the sheriff’s department received a call about a man who appeared to have been shot at a home along Warrensburg Road. Deputies responded and found Wilds’ body.
At the time of Wilds’ death, sheriff’s department investigators and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation had identified a person of interest in connection with the crime who was taken into custody. Charges in connection to the homicide had been pending since the time of Wilds’ death.
Ramsey appeared Feb. 12 in Greene County General Sessions Court and entered a guilty plea to a 2020 violation of probation charge, according to court records. Ramsey was to sentenced to 11 months, 29 days, at 70 percent release eligibility and had his probation terminated, according to court records.
Ramsey appeared Feb. 17 in General Sessions Court and entered a guilty plea to a public intoxication charge with a listed violation date of Feb. 10, the same day Wilds’ body was found.
Ramsey listed an address on Pheasant Way in Parrottsville in February.
Wilds listed a Bright Hope Road address in 2019.
Evidence was presented on Sept. 1 to the Greene County Grand Jury, which returned the indictment charging Ramsey with first-degree murder. Ramsey appeared in court Sept. 23.