Fans of John “Bo Duke” Schneider gathered at Volunteer Speedway Friday through Sunday for a weekend packed with festivities that included music, racing and a stunt exhibition, where a car was driven through an RV.
The three-day event kicked off Friday with an appearance by Schneider and fellow “Dukes of Hazzard” star Byron Cherry, who Schneider said he got to know best out of his casemates on the show, attended by media and VIP ticket holders, who got extra time with Schneider throughout the event as well as a small, private concert.
Music on Saturday was headlined by Schneider and also included artists Cody McCarver, Keith Burns and the STARS ’N’ BARS Band, and the night concluded with a regular racing program with Schneider participating.
Between the music during the day and the evening race Saturday, event attendees saw a stunt demonstration by Texas-based Xtreme Force USA, founded by professional movie stunt performer MarkAnthony Baca, who was behind the wheel of a small white car as it tore through the side of an RV. Headed by Baca, Xtreme Force USA offers full-service stunt work for action, horror and sci-fi movies as well as training for aspiring stunt performers.
“It takes a lot of preparation and trust,” Baca said after the stunt. “It takes a crew of 10-20 and it’s always nerve-racking.”
Members of the Mosheim Fire Department and Greeneville Rescue Squad were on standby in case of an emergency.
“You can only make it so safe. A million things can go wrong,” said Adam Jorgenson, pyrotechnical expert with Xtreme Force.
Jorgenson discussed the stunt and how the crew works to mitigate risks with fire and rescue crews before it started.
“The worst case scenario is he’s unconscious when the car comes to a stop,” Jorgenson said.
The stunt went smoothly, however, and both Baca and Victor Hugo, a New Orleans-based actor and stunt performer who rode atop the car as if bull riding until he tumbled off in time for Baca to plow into the RV, walked away from the wrecked vehicles.
“It’s just what we do for a living,” said Hugo.
Baca said he has done such stunts dozens of times before going on tour with Bo’s Extravaganza on the Road.
“Any stunt is always a risk, but anything is. You could walk out of your house and fall down and hurt yourself,” Baca said. “You always prepare, and things can still happen. You just have to do your due diligence to minimize the risk.”
Baca said the car and RV were both donated, with the car, which was missing its radiator, coming from Williams Towing in Erwin and the RV coming from a Volunteer Speedway employee.
Xtreme Force USA is a newer addition to the lineup for Bo’s Extravaganza on the Road, with just one tour date before Bulls Gap on Saturday, but Baca and his crew said they will be accompanying Schneider for future Bo on the Road tour dates.
Saturday was crew member Michael Garza’s first with Xtreme Force USA. Garza was standing by with a fire extinguisher during the stunt and worked with the crew’s air bag, which members of the public could pay to jump onto from a raised platform.
“It has been a fun experience,” Garza said.
Anthony Papetti of Rogersville, who purchased a VIP ticket to the event, said he had a fun experience, too.
“We’ve really enjoyed it. I’m a big ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ fan,” he said.
Papetti said the music and meeting Schneider were his favorite aspects.
“He’s very down to earth. He came around and just hung out with everybody,” said Papetti. “The singing was great, too. We got a one-on-one concert.”
Ozzy Mason came from Kingsport for the event, but he said he and his family went with general admission and, while he enjoyed the music and is a lifelong ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ fan, he was most excited to see the race.
“I came to see some old-school racing,” Mason said.
Schneider discussed his newfound love of dirt track racing on Friday before he took his open wheel modified, designed to look like the well-known car from the show the General Lee, on the track Saturday. Schneider and his wife Alicia, who he lovingly calls his bride, both raced.
“Of course I’ve driven the General Lee for years, but I’ve not driven with someone directly in front, in back and to the sides. It’s a different world,” Schneider said.
He added that he wanted to win, but most of all, he wanted everyone to stay safe in the race.
“I need more time on the track because I want to win and I don’t want to be in the way,” he said.
David Clark of Tazewell also raced in the open wheel class, which he said was one of six in the event Saturday evening.
“This is my close-to-home track,” Clark explained.
He said he has raced there many times before in various classes and won a week before in another driver’s vehicle. He said he did not plan to take it easy on Schneider.
“We’ll have a good time tonight, but I came to win,” said Clark.
With the event wrapped up Sunday, Schneider said Bo’s Extravaganza will be back next year.