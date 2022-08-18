Nine-year-old Braylan Feezell has fun during summers off from school by benefiting others.
The fourth-grader at Greeneville Adventist Academy is active in the Tennessee Kids Serve Summer Challenge Program. His contributions have been commended by Gov. Bill Lee and his wife, First Lady Maria Lee, who helps oversee the program.
The latest beneficiary of Braylan’s good works is the K-9 Unit at the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. On Friday, the boy presented $411 he raised from donors to Deputy Andrew Long for the purchase of a portable kennel. A Belgian Malinois dog recently purchased by the sheriff’s department will begin training in September with Long, who will become his K-9 handler.
Chief Deputy David Beverly was on hand for the presentation of the donation by Braylan.
“He was fun. He was great to talk to. It’s something he likes to do and It’s a blessing he picked us,” Beverly said.
The goal of the summer challenge program “is to instill in kids a heart for service and ask them to join the first lady in devoting a small portion of their summer break to serving others,” according to Maria Lee’s office.
Braylan has lived up to that challenge.
“I am very proud of him. He really enjoys doing the kids’ Summer Challenge Program. It is his third year,” said Braylan’s grandmother, Tracy Kilday.
“He’s really gotten involved. He really likes to help others,” Kilday said.
Braylan, who lives with his grandmother, was quick to join the conversation.
“I just like meeting new people and helping them, giving food to the poor and just really helping people who have nothing,” he said.
Kilday said Braylan’s other projects have included participation in the Meals on Wheels program, making cards thanking convalescent veterans in the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center for their service, and the installation “of a chartered Little Free Library” in Harden Park near the Lion’s Club Pavilion, according to Maria Lee’s office.
Braylan has also delivered donuts to various government and court agencies, including the Greene County Clerk & Master’s Office, the Greene County county clerk’s office in the county annex, and the Greeneville/Greene County Driver License Reinstatement Center on Hal Henard Road.
Braylan looked forward to visiting the sheriff’s department Friday to present the donation to Long.
“I was actually excited to get over there,” he said.
Beverly said Long will begin training with his K-9 partner in September at the North Carolina kennel the dog was purchased from. The new addition to the sheriff’s department K-9 unit will be named “Narco” and be trained in narcotics detection and tracking, Beverly said.
With the retirement of Matti, a Belgian Malinois who served with K-9 Unit supervisor Sgt. Mark Crum, the addition of Narco means all four sheriff’s department patrol shifts will have access to a K-9, Beverly said.
An anonymous business donor in Gray also donated funds to ensure Narco has a protective vest, Beverly said.
Sheriff Wesley Holt also complemented Braylan for helping the sheriff’s department.
“That shows you there are still young people that like to do good,” Holt said. “That’s a very generous thank you gift for the sheriff’s department. He’s to be commended for thinking of others before himself.”
Braylan was recognized by Maria Lee and the governor in December 2021 for serving 81.5 hours in the Tennessee Kids Serve Summer Challenge last year. Braylan received a certificate of recognition, signed by Maria Lee.
The summer challenge is open to children in grades K-6 and includes eight service categories, at least four of which must be accomplished to successfully complete the challenge.
Kilday sees how much Braylan enjoys participating and recommends the program for other children in Greene County.
“We would love to see more children involved,” she said.
The program will be held again in the summer of 2023.
For more information, visit www.tn.gov/firstlady/tennessee-serves/tennessee-kids-serve-summer-challenge.html