Troop 94 of Boy Scouts of America will celebrate its 75th anniversary Saturday, June 3.
Preliminary plans call for afternoon festivities, followed by an evening meal, Court of Honor and campfire at Tusculum Park.
Sponsored by Asbury United Methodist Church in Downtown Greeneville, Troop 94 is one of the largest and most active troops in the region.
During its 75 years, 17 Scoutmasters have led the troop, and 85 Scouts have attained the rank of Eagle Scout.
Becoming an Eagle Scout is a rigorous process that takes several years to complete. The numerous requirements for Eagle Scout include earning 21 merit badges and completing a service project.
A Boy Scout lives by 12 principals: trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean, and reverent.
Reverence was highlighted on a recent Scout Sunday at Asbury UMC. A bulletin insert said "Scouting's founder, Lord Robert Baden-Powell, knew that faith gives young people a road map for life, and that it is a wise guide for thoughts and actions.
"Over 100 years later we still believe that, and it is our individual faith traditions that inspire us to look beyond ourselves and turn our attention to helping others.
"Scout Sunday is a beautiful reminder to ground ourselves in this faith and reverence, both in our personal lives and in BSA's daily mission to make the world a better place."
All past and present Scouts, leaders, and families, along with the congregation of Asbury UMC, are invited to attend the 75th anniversary celebration on June 3.
More details about the celebration will be announced later.
For more information about Troop 94, visit their Facebook page by searching for "BSA Troop 94, Greeneville, Tennessee."