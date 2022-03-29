The Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County is now taking applications for the Club’s 2022 Summer Program.
The deadline to register for the summer program is May 1.
The summer program will begin on May 25 and end on Aug. 4.
The program will run weekly during the summer from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The 2022 Summer Program will cost $175 for all Boys & Girls Club members.
New or renewed members will also pay a $25 Boys & Girls Club 2022 membership fee if they have not already done so earlier in the year for a total cost of $ 200.
The summer program membership will include breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack.
Summer memberships are first come, first served, and once the program is full a waiting list will be started. Summer spots are not guaranteed without payment and all forms filled out and turned in, according to a press release from the Boys & Girls Club.
Summer program memberships must be returned and paid for in full by May 1. Any participants who sign up and pay after this date will be charged a $20 late registration fee to enter the summer program
According to the Boys & Girls Club release, 2022 Summer Program fees include three food breaks and access to all Summer Program Club activities except offsite field trips, movie theater trips and swimming.
The Boys & Girls Club will take several field trips during the summer, and a fee will be charged for all out-of-town field trips that will include admittance, bus fee and lunch. According to the release, field trips in the past have included Wetlands Water Park, Just Jump, Briarwood Safari Ranch, Wonder Works, Ripley’s Aquarium and more. Other trips may be scheduled, as well.
Parents with two or more children will receive a discount on each additional membership after the first paid membership ($150 each with a $ 25 Boys & Girls Club 2022 membership fee for a total of $175 for each additional child).
Full and partial scholarships may be available for qualifying families for the 2022 Summer Program for a limited time.
The 2022 Summer Program is for children who are 5 years of age and have completed kindergarten up to the age of 15 as of Aug. 1.
According to the release, children will be divided into different age groups during the program activities.
The Boys & Girls Club will be closed Memorial Day and July 4th during the summer months.
Those with questions about the summer program or any of the many programs and activities offered at the Boys & Girls Club throughout the year can stop by the club located at 740 W. Church St. next to the Greene County Health Department or contact Tiffany Judd at 423-787-9334.
To keep up with the club’s schedule of activities and summer field trips, like the club on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BGClubofGreenevilleGreeneCounty, follow the club on its website at www.ggcbgc.org or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BGC_Greeneville.