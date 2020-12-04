The Celebrity Auction to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville and Greene County is underway online.
The Boys & Girls Club is now hosting its 21st annual Celebrity Auction through Dec. 10, according to an announcement from the organization.
With Covid-19 concerns and to make the event safe for everybody, the auction has been moved online this year.
The auction features a variety of items including vacation packages, restaurant certificates, local items and autographed items. Some big ticket items such as a John Deere Riding Mower; restaurant, gas and local business gift certificates; sports memorabilia; racing pictures; Tennessee Volunteer memorabilia and more are available, according to the announcement.
Other items for the auction include movie items, framed pictures, golf passes, oil changes and furniture.
All of the items have been posted on the auction site from Greater Giving at https://celebrityauction2020.ggo.bid.
Individuals are required to register to bid, but may pay with a check or cash at the close of the event when the items are picked up. There will be pick-up times and limited delivery in Greeneville. Shipping will also be available for those purchasing from out of town.
The complete auction list is also available in PDF form on the club’s website at www.ggcbgc.org .
For more information, contact Scott Bullington at gbgc@comcast.net, Jessica Poore at jpgbgc@gmail.com or call the Boys & Girls Club at 423-787-9322.