The Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County held its 23rd annual Celebrity Auction on Saturday at the Greeneville Parks & Recreation’s East View Center, and it was a big success, organizers said in a news release.
The event raised over $70,000 for the local Boys & Girls Club’s activities and programs. The auction was held to raise funds for the Boys & Girls Club programs and activities and featured more than 660 items. Items ranged from vacation packages, meals at local restaurant and businesses certificates and items to memorabilia and autographs from the worlds of sports, politics, music, TV, movies, notables, and many other unique pieces.
“We had a good crowd, great food and a lot of unique items to bid on this year in both the live and silent auction,” stated Rebecca Tipton, a board member, and the co-chairman of this year’s event along with Eddie Yokley. Several bidders in attendance stated that they were always amazed at how the Boys & Girls Club was able to get so many different items. Many unique items were on display for sale as there was something for everyone at this year’s event. Laura Pendleton, a Boys & Girls Club board member stated, “The Boys & Girls Club was very pleased with the generous bids the Boys & Girls Club received this year. Our success was due to the hard work of all the Boys & Girls Club staff, board and event volunteers that put this auction together. We are grateful to the members of our community that came and bid generously to make this event a huge success and to all of the donors that help supply items for this event.”
This year’s event was title sponsored by Forward Air and Summers Taylor. The other major sponsors of this year’s event included: Greeneville Light & Power System, John Deere, Power Equipment, Stowers Machinery, Vulcan Materials, Greeneville Federal Bank, Meade Equipment and Rogers Manufacturing.
The top selling item of the night was a John Deere S130 Riding Mower that was donated by John Deere Power Products. The next highest selling item was a Husqvarna Riding Mower donated by Helen Smith. Many other items sold with great interest.
Scott Bullington, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club, stated that he wanted to thank the great board members of the Boys & Girls Club, the Celebrity Auction committee, and the volunteers of his organization for pulling together this team effort that made the auction such a success. “We could not achieve our continued successes without the efforts of these individuals. We are very fortunate to have such a caring group to support our community’s youth,” stated Bullington.
He also stated that the organization was very fortunate to get so many items in the mail from celebrities across the country and beyond. “You can tell that these people care about kids,” he added
Chuck Bowlin, Boys & Girls Club board president stated, “We are very grateful that the Boys & Girls Club is able to get items from so many businesses and notables and the great local and regional items that complement the auction. We could not have the event that we have without this most generous support.” Andy Schlesing, a member of the Boys & Girls Club Board, expressed thanks to “Scott Bullington, Jessica Poore, Peyton Malone, and all the wonderful staff members of the Boys & Girls Club and also thanked the many volunteers that helped to make this year’s event a success.” He also praised the great work by Josh Swatzell who volunteered as the evening’s auctioneers. Boys & Girls Club board member Tim Ward expressed thanks to the many volunteers that helped pull items and helped with the check out and to Angeez Catering for the excellent food provided for the event.
Events such as the Celebrity Auction help to fund the local Boys & Girls Club activities and staffing. The school year membership at the Boys & Girls Club is $25 per child per school year and $175 for the entire summer program. The Boys & Girls Club is open to all school-age youth who reside in Greeneville and Greene County. The Boys & Girls Club has various programs for youth development including character and leadership development, arts, sports fitness and recreation, education and career development and health and life skills. The local Boys & Girls Club has received many state and local awards for its community involvement and youth development programs over the past few years and remains a leader in youth development for the community. The Boys & Girls Club serves many youth each year through its after-school & summer programs, school outreach projects and youth sports events. For more information on the Boys & Girls Club, stop by at 740 West Church Street, or call 787-9322 or 787-9334 or visit the Club’s Facebook page or the Club website at www.ggcbgc.org. To see additional pictures from this year’s event, visit the Club’s Facebook page.