Wednesday was the birthday of Theodor Seuss Geisel, who is better known by his pen-name, Dr. Seuss. Dr. Seuss published over 45 children's books, characterized by imaginative characters and rhyme.
Locally, The Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville and Greene County celebrated Geisel's birth and work through the National Education Association’s National Read Across America Day activities. Read Across America is an annual reading motivation and awareness program that calls for every child in every community to celebrate reading on March 2 each year, the birthday of beloved children's author Dr. Seuss.
According to Scott Bullington, the Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County, the local club reached out to several schools with the help of Speedway Children’s Charities. Glenwood Education Center, Highland Elementary and Doak Elementary were visited on Wednesday by the Boys & Girls Club and their volunteer readers. The volunteers also went to Towering Oaks Christian School, McDonald Elementary and Mosheim Elementary on Friday.
Boys & Girls Club staff and volunteers dressed as characters from some of Dr. Seuss’ most well-known stories, including the Cat in the Hat, the Lorax and Thing 1 and Thing 2.
The individuals who dressed up as Dr. Seuss characters and those who volunteered as readers during the week included Adam Hamer, Katie Robinette, Dante Darnell, Tiffany Judd, Jessica Poore, Eli Lawson, Maria Torres, Terri Cansler, Barry Jarrell and Trish Jarrell.
"They were a hit with all of the kids," Bullington said.
On Wednesday, the Boys & Girls Club also hosted a Read Across America party at the local Boys & Girls Club.
The Torch Club members dressed up to greet kids as they entered the building and helped the 5-7 age group with a special craft. Boys & Girls Club Torch Club Members are Alex Story, President, Kaylee Hypes, Anaya Cohen, Evie Lane, Jeremiah Alexander, Maddy Lane, Ariel Foster and Kalyssa Shipley with board members Laura Pendelton and Carla Bewley assisting the Torch Club members.
During the course of the day, the Boys & Girls Club staff and volunteers read to many children throughout the city and county school systems according to Bullington. The Boys & Girls Club gave out pencils, erasers, stickers, bookmarks and other Dr. Seuss items during their stops to remind children about the importance of reading.
Tiffany Judd, program director for the Boys & Girls Club, expressed a special thanks to all of the local schools for allowing the Boys & Girls Club to share the spirit of Dr. Seuss and allowing them to read to so many classes.
The educational enhancement program has been provided through a grant from the Bristol, Tennessee, chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities to the local Boys & Girls Club for outreach activities, according to Bullington. Speedway Children’s Charities is a foundation dedicated to helping children and has been a longtime supporter of the local Boys & Girls Club and the Read Across America outreach program.
“We really appreciate the schools giving us the opportunity to outreach to their students with this program” said Bullington. “Tiffany Judd does a great job of setting up our school outreach programs, and we have a wonderful staff to support these activities."
“Many of the programs we provide are able to happen because of the financial support of our donors, whether that be with a grant or personal donation. They help us continue to serve children in our community with high quality, fun programs," Boys & Girls Club Resource Development Director Jessica Poore said.
The Boys & Girls Club serves young people each year through its after-school and summer programs, school outreach projects and youth sports events.
For more information about the Boys & Girls Club, stop by the Club at 740 W. Church St., call Jessica Poore at 423-787-9322 or Tiffany Judd at 423-787-9334, visit the club’s Facebook page or the club website at www.ggcbgc.org.