Due to the Greeneville City School System closing Thursday and Friday, the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County has announced it will be open for children to attend from 7:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. both days. Anyone with questions can call 423-787-9334.
Boys & Girls Club Open Thursday And Friday With City Schools Out
