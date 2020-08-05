The Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County announced the promotion of two longtime employees.
Aly Collins is the new director of operations and Phelan Story is the new program director. Together with current full time and part time staff, the duo have partnered to continue the legacy of high-quality programs and outreach offered by the club, according to a release from the organization.
“We are glad to have these two outstanding employees as a part of the Boys & Girls Club organization,” said Scott Bullington, executive director of Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County. “With their enthusiasm and individual skills, they have brought a wealth of knowledge and potential to their positions, which is critical in strengthening and expanding the Boys & Girls Club’s overall programming and development.
“They will all play an important role in the growth of our organization, and we are fortunate to have them with our organization.” added Bullington.
Collins moves to the director of operations role after five years with the Boys & Girls Club.
She is a graduate of the University of Tennessee where she received her master’s degree in recreation and sport management and a graduate of Tusculum University where she received her bachelor’s degree in sport management with a minor in business management. She also played soccer for the Tusculum Lady Pioneers.
As director of operations, Collins will oversee all the human resource tasks as well as continue to plan and manage the club’s programs and facility, supervise staff and volunteers and ensure that quality Boys & Girls Club programs meet the needs and interest of its members.
She serves as the secretary of the Greene County Partnership’s Sports Council, is a member of the Child Advocacy Center and a graduate of the Greene County Leadership Class. She is married to Curt Collins.
Story began his role as program director in the same year as his 20th work anniversary with the club.
In previous roles, Story has worked as a youth development professional and teen program coordinator. Story has twice been named the Tennessee Part-Time Youth Development Professional of the Year by Boys & Girls Clubs in Tennessee and was recently named a National Maytag Dependable Leader, which is awarded to only seven recipients nationwide.
He has also worked for the Greeneville and Greene County School systems for over seven years and is currently serving as a teacher’s assistant at Greeneville Middle School.
Story is a graduate of Greeneville High School and attended Walters State Community College. He attends church at Arrowhead Church in Greeneville. He has four children: Anthony, Alex, Jarod, and Jazmine.
The Boys & Girls Club is located at 740 W. Church St. and offers after-school and summer programming for school aged children. For more information on the Boys & Girls Club call 423-787-9334, visit www.ggbgc.org or www.facebook.com/BGCGreeneville.