The Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County is now taking applications for its 2023 Summer Program.
The Summer Program will run from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. The program runs from Wednesday, May 25, to Thursday, Aug. 3. Cost is $190 for all Boys & Girls Club members.
New or renewed members also will pay a $35 Boys & Girls Club 2023 membership fee (if they have not already done so earlier in the year) for a total cost of $225.
Parents with two or more children will receive a discount on each additional membership after the first paid membership ($170 each with a $35 Boys & Girls Club 2023 membership fee for a total of $205 for each additional child). Full and partial scholarships may be available for qualifying families for the Summer Program for a limited time.
Membership in the Summer Program will include breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack.
Summer memberships are first come, first serve and once the max total is full a waiting list will be started. Summer spots are not guaranteed without pay and all forms filled out and turned in complete with payment in full.
Summer program memberships must be returned and paid for in full by May 1. Any participants who sign up and pay after this date will be charged a $20 late registration fee to enter the summer program.
Summer Program fees include the three food breaks and access to all Summer Program Club activities except offsite field trips, the movies and swimming.
Children will be broken down into different age groups during the program activities.
The Boys & Girls Club will be closed Memorial Day and July 3 and 4. The club will take several field trips during the summer, and a fee will be charged for all out-of-town field trips that will include admittance, bus fee and lunch. Field trips in the past have included: Wetlands Water Park, Just Jump, Briarwood Safari Ranch, Wonder Works, Ripley’s Aquarium, and other trips may be scheduled.
For more information about the summer program or any of the many programs and activities offered at the Boys & Girls Club throughout the year, stop by the club located at 740 W. Church St. next to the Greene County Health Department or contact Katelyn Weems at 423-787-9334.