The Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County has announced plans to start building its new facility this spring, more than doubling the club's capacity to serve local children.
The multi-million-dollar, state-of-the-art building of 27,000 square feet will be located on East Vann Road, adjacent to Hal Henard Elementary School and Hardin Park.
The club's current building of approximately 10,000 square feet was built in the late 1960s as a community center on West Church Street. The aging building has housed the club since its inception in 1998.
“This new facility will not only allow us to serve our current membership more efficiently, but allow us to expand services to children from throughout the community that we are not able to serve at this time due to space limitations," said Daniel Johnson, Co-Campaign Chairman and Boys & Girls Club Board member.
Executive Director Scott Bullington said the board decided when it reached a certain threshold of its capital campaign goal, it would announce plans to move forward with construction.
The club's "Great Futures Campaign" continues to seek donations and is offering opportunities for donors to have parts of the new building named in honor or in memory of someone.
A gift of $2 million, will name the overall building, $300,000 for the playground, $250,000 for the stage, $200,000 for the cafeteria, $150,000 for the garden area, $100,000 each for the arts and crafts room, learning center, health and wellness room, and teen room, and a number of other spaces for smaller donations.
Articles about recent large donations will appear in future editions of The Sun.
The new building will include the following new programming spaces: a gymnasium with two middle-school sized courts and 12 drop-down goals; classroom and activity areas for Career Technical Education (CTE) and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) programs; large cafeteria with a teaching kitchen, performing arts room and stage for special events, and more.
The organization hosts sports activities, community outreach activities and does programs in local schools each year.
An article about the club's programs will appear in a future edition of The Sun.
In addition to plans for the new building, Bullington shared the history of the local Boys & Girls Club.
In 1997, Criminal Court Judge James E. Beckner organized the initial meeting to determine interest and support for the creation of a Boys & Girls Club in Greeneville.
Beckner had been involved with the Boys & Girls Club movement for many years. He was a board member for the Boys & Girls Club of Morristown and active with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America national organization.
After several months of planning, the Club received the funds to establish a program site on June 10, 1998, with two major donations: $35,000 from Boys & Girls Clubs of America on a pass-thru grant from a Congressional allocation and $36,000 from Alpine Industries.
The first board president was Noah Roark, and the chairman for the founder’s campaign was Michael Jackson of Alpine Industries.
Later that fall, the Town of Greeneville gave the Boys & Girls Club the opportunity to use a portion of the former Highland Neighborhood Center at 740 West Church St.
The club opened and was chartered in December 1998 and was later closed in January 1999.
In March 1999, the Boys & Girls Club named a new director, Bullington, and was re-launched as an afterschool program on March 15, 1999.
The Boys & Girls Club shared the city facility with Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency (UETHDA) and later went on to occupy the entire building.
The club started out slowly by serving just over 100 children that first year and has grown to serve close to 2,000 a year with their onsite memberships and community outreaches.
The Boys & Girls Club received a donation of the former Plus Mark site from American Greetings in March 2011, and in 2012 received a donation of the former Hurd Lock plant site.
After looking to develop these sites, the Boys & Girls Club determined that these two parcels would be sold and a better site for future development was found on East Vann Road.
The Boys & Girls Club has started the excavation of the property and hopes to begin construction for the new building later this spring.
The club has outgrown its current facility which does not have enough programming space, recreational areas and green space to fully serve current needs, Bullington said.
The club had to start a waiting list for this past fall for afterschool program membership due to the demand for their program services from the community and space available to serve additional children.
The Greeneville City Schools closed their ESP (Extended School Program) system wide in August 2022, and unfortunately the organization was not able to accommodate all of the additional children that needed their services due to space limitations. The new facility will allow the organization to provide these additional services, Bullington added.
“What we do at the Boys & Girls Club is about so much more than just watching children. It truly is about leveling the playing field, so every child has an equal opportunity to have a great future. It is about partnering with the community and looking at every aspect of a child’s life and development and not just during the after-school hours of 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., but 24/7," Bullington said.
He also shared this story of how the Boys & Girls Club can help today's youth. "Today a phenomenon will occur throughout Greeneville and Greene County as it does every day. At approximately 3 p.m. the closing bell will ring, and many local students will leave school. Some will go home to a parent, some will go to an afterschool program. But a majority of the students will go home alone and enter the most dangerous time of the day. Research indicates that youth-related crime doubles between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. every weekday. National statistics and daily headlines make it clear that unsupervised children are at risk in the afterschool hours. Our youth face many challenges -- violence, family dysfunction, glamorization of sexual activity and the availability of drugs and alcohol. But they do not need to face it alone. Afterschool programs like the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County address the needs of the young people of our community by providing a positive response to the growing challenges local kids face daily."
For more information on the Boys & Girls Club, or to make a donation to the new facility, contact Scott Bullington or Jessica Poore at 423-787-9322.