Volunteers with the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville and Greene County typically visit local schools for Read Across America events.
However this year, the Boys & Girls Club is encouraging children to read by sharing videos of volunteers reading a book alongside a fun storybook character on its YouTube channel, according to a release from the organization.
Read Across America is celebrated each year on Dr. Seuss’s birthday, March 2, and most spend the surrounding week highlighting the fun and importance of reading.
While the concept has not changed, some of the means of celebration this year have needed to adapt in response to COVID-19, and the videos have been the Boys & Girls Club’s way to encourage reading in a fun, safe way.
Each day during the week of Read Across America, a new reader video was uploaded to the Boys & Girls Club YouTube channel.
Locally, the Boys & Girls Club reached out to share these videos with schools with the help of Speedway Children’s Charities, according to the release. The club received a grant from the Speedway Children’s Charities for outreach activities such as Read Across America.
Videos include volunteer readers and special characters as they read along with a beloved Dr. Seuss classic. The Boys & Girls Club staff and volunteers dressed as characters from some of Dr. Seuss’s best stories along with some other well-known and loved characters such as The Cat in the Hat, Fox in Socks, The Lorax, Thing 1 and Thing 2 and The Grinch.
Several other favorites such as Puss n’ Boots, Scooby Doo and a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle visited the Boys & Girls Club to celebrate the importance of reading for a Dr. Seuss birthday party held on Tuesday afternoon.
Pizza Inn made the club pizza that looked like The Cat in the Hat’s famous tall, striped hat and it was served with other Dr. Seuss themed snacks. The staff shared books and crafts with children, and each child had several prizes such as pencils and bookmarks to take home to remind them of the importance of reading.
Individuals dressing up as Dr. Seuss characters included Aly Collins, Brock Shelton, Ellie Alexander, Terri Cansler and Cameron Hamilton. Special reading volunteers included Donna Dearing, Bart Fitzpatrick, and Tammy Kinser of Apex Bank; Rick Tipton, chairman of the Greene County School Board; Jennifer Wilder, director of Keep Greene Beautiful; Greeneville Police Chief Tim Ward; Amanda Waddell, director of the Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation; and Angel Carter, quality manager at Ballad Health.
Aly Collins, director of operations for the Boys & Girls Club, expressed a special thanks to all of the schools, volunteers and staff for participating in the Boys & Girls Club celebration of Read Across America.
“We really appreciate the unique opportunity to share with students in our community and provide them with a little fun because we know that the past year has not been easy for them,” she said.
Resource Development Director Jessica Poore added, “Many of the programs we provide are able to happen because of the financial support of our donors, whether that be with a grant or personal donation. They help us continue to serve children in our community with high quality, fun programs.”
For example, the Read Across America educational enhancement program was provided through a grant from the Bristol Tennessee Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities for outreach activities. Speedway Children’s Charities is a foundation dedicated to helping children and has been a longtime supporter of the Read Across America outreach program.
The Boys & Girls Club also featured ideas for Read Across America activities on its Pinterest page. The page offered reading and math activities as well as Dr. Suess inspired crafts and food ideas.
The club’s general site has almost 18,000 pins and can be found at www.pinterest.com/bgcgreeneville. Many of the pinned activities and projects are easy, inexpensive and designed to keep kids interested in learning.