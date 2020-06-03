A breaker bar and a cooler were stolen Tuesday night from a Norfolk Southern Railroad engineer who had stopped a train along the 400 block of West Depot Street, Greeneville police Officer Cody Greene said in a report.
The man told police that he stopped the train about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday and was getting off to go into the depot when he saw a group of about 10 people nearby.
The braker bar and cooler had been left outside of the depot. The breaker bar is valued at $275, and the cooler is worth $25..