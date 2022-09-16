Greeneville City School teachers will host a breakfast and silent auction to raise funds for Carla Haffcke, third grade teacher at Hal Henard Elementary School whose family lost their home in a July fire.
The event is scheduled to take place 7:30-9:30 a.m. Sept. 24 in the cafeteria at Hal Henard Elementary, 425 E. Vann Road. The minimum donation to attend the benefit is $8 (children 5 and younger eat free), which buys a breakfast as well as admittance to the auction.
According to a press release, tickets may be purchased at the door, or in advance at the Greeneville City Schools central office at 129 W. Depot St.
Beverly Miller, assistant director of administration and chief technology officer, is helping organize the event. She said it is a good opportunity for the community to come together and help the Haffcke family.
“We are trying to raise as much money as possible for them,” Haffcke said, “We will submit donations right up until the day of the auction.”
Miller said the event is accepting anything for the silent auction. So far, the auction includes items such as table and chairs, kitchen supplies, laundry supplies, blankets, a pillow set, and more.
The Haffcke family lost everything in the July 25 fire that destroyed their Fairfield Drive home and are reacquiring household necessities.
“It was devastating but the support has been great,” Haffcke said, “It’s like you walk away with nothing.”
Haffcke shared her appreciation for all of those who are coming together to support her and her family. The Haffcke family hopes to move to a new home soon. For now, members of the community have helped them get a place to rent for the interim.
“Even people who I don’t know have reached out and helped,” Haffcke said.
Miller asked Haffcke if she could help her family, yet the coordination of the auction came as a welcome surprise, according to Haffcke.
“I never imagined they would do this,” Haffcke said.
Miller expressed how positive Haffcke is. Speaking to why she took the initiative to coordinate the event, Miller said Haffcke was hesitant to ask for help. The community is pulling resources together to aid the 14-year teacher.
To purchase tickets for the breakfast or to make a donation online, go to www.myschoolbucks.com or contact Brenda Malone at 423-787-8022 for more information.