Two local business owners have purchased property on Depot Street with plans to develop a brewery and beer garden, according to a news release from the Greene County Partnership.
Kevin and Kim Thompson, of Thompson & Associates, bought the property at 119 W. Depot St. including the old Kiker General Store and the adjacent vacant lot.
Plans for the property, designed by A Dave Wright Architect, include a new glass structure that will be built in the empty lot and open into a garden, according to the release. A second-floor suite and adjacent rooftop will be constructed to overlook the garden area.
The building will contain a brewery for local craft beer, and the beer garden area will offer “a relaxing environment for adults of all ages to hang out and socialize while practicing appropriate distancing,” the release said.
The venue will also “allow for local talent to express their creative musical or entertainment talents while guests mingle and enjoy local and regional craft beer, cocktails, and food selections,” the release said.
Renovations to the property have begun.
“We believe in Greeneville and are actively investing in its future," the news release quoted the Thompsons as saying. “We feel this is the missing link for Greeneville in terms of adult socialization and nightlife.”
Depot Street plays a large role in a downtown revitalization project for Greeneville with plans that include streetscape improvements and utility upgrades.
The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted earlier in May to advance a plan to create 95 parking spaces in the now largely unused Crowfoot Alley area.
Meanwhile, business owners and organizations have undertaken improvements on multiple businesses on Main and Depot streets, some assisted with government grant money.