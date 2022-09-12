A large crowd gathered in downtown Greeneville Saturday night for the 4th annual Downtown BrewFest.
The festival was a fundraiser for Rural Resources Farm and Education Center and was held on College Street between Depot and McKee streets.
Rural Resources facilitates hands-on educational opportunities for youth and families in an effort to help build relationships that will result in deeper, sustained knowledge and practice of the agricultural and food arts and sciences and the creation of farm & food business ventures.
The event featured live music, food trucks, televisions showing college football games and craft beer from around East Tennessee.
Twenty different craft beers were were available for sampling at the event.
Beers from breweries in Johnson City, Knoxville, Kingsport and Jonesborough could be found at the event.
Hannah Juanita and the Hardliners and Greeneville’s own Mountain Mountain Mountain Boys provided the musical entertainment for the evening.
Morning showers cleared in the afternoon to make way for a beautiful evening for the event, much to the delight of Rural Resources Community Outreach and Events Coordinator Parke Brumit.
“We were a little worried this morning with the weather but it cleared off and we’ve had wonderful weather for the evening. It’s just been beautiful,” Brumit said Saturday evening. “We’ve had a great turnout and everyone has had such a good time. The music has been great. It’s such a good event.”
Rural Resources is located at 2870 Holly Creek Road. For more information about Rural Resources and its upcoming activities and events, call 423-636-8171 or visit online at ruralresources.net.