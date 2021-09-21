After a hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Downtown Brewfest returned Saturday to Greeneville. Held on College Street, the event raised money for the Rural Resources Farm & Food Education Center located in Greene County and its mission to connect farms, food and the community. While adults savored pours of craft beers from six breweries located in Tennessee and North Carolina, children were treated to activities such as face-painting. And everyone enjoyed delicacies served by five food trucks and entertainment provided by local band The Whiskey Sticks. For more information about the Rural Resources Farm & Food Education Center, visit www.ruralresources.net .
