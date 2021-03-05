A bridge repair project will begin Wednesday on Blue Springs Parkway in Mosheim.
Crews are to begin work at 8 a.m. on Wednesday for the first phase of the repair of the bridge on the Blue Springs Parkway at the intersection with Forest Lane, according to the weekly construction report from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
Lane closures and traffic lane shifts will occur as a result of the repair work, which is estimated to be completed by Oct. 31, according to the Department of Transportation.
Motorists are encouraged to remain alert for the closures and shifts in traffic flow as well using caution in the area where workers are present and conditions should change.
The lane closures will remain in place around the clock until the repairs are completed, according to the report.