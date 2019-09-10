Church Street Bridge Demo

Crews from Whaley Construction load remnants of corrugated metal pipe from the closed East Church Street bridge Monday afternoon. Bridge replacement work will also result in some water service disruptions in the area, according to the Greeneville Water Department. A water line is to be moved sometime in the next few weeks, and timing is dependent on the new bridge’s construction progress, a utility spokesman said. Customers in an area from College Street to York Drive may experience low water pressure or no water service once the water line work begins.

 Sun Photo By Eugenia Estes