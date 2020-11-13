As finishing touches on safety improvements at the intersection of U.S. 11E and Route 107/Erwin Highway are completed by the Tennessee Department of Transportation, motorists are noticing the difference.
LED street lights provide much better night vision at the intersection for drivers, Tusculum Mayor Alan Corley said.
“The night lighting is much, much better. I think it’s a lot better safety-wise. It’s like daylight, it’s (that) much better lit,” Corley said.
Work began at the intersection in March. The projected completion date is Saturday.
“It looks like it’ll all be complete on time,” TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi said.
A traffic light placed on a post facing Route 107 shows drivers whether the traffic light is green or red.
“You can see it if the light is red or green,” he said. “Those extra traffic signals give you an earlier line of sight of where the lights are.”
The traffic lights at the busy intersection also employ radar lane detection timers, so the light changing sequence is more efficient and helps ensure drivers don’t wait too long for a light to turn green.
The radar detection timing feature was recently installed in a control box by a TDOT contractor.
The sensors were previously in the road “and the heavy trucks tore them up” and made them inoperable, Corley said.
The average annual daily traffic count just to the east of the intersection on U.S. 11E was 26,555 vehicles in 2019, according to a TDOT survey. The average annual daily traffic count just to the south of the intersection on Erwin Highway was 19,945.
Safety improvements have been made on U.S. 11E/East Andrew Johnson Highway from south of Tusculum Heights Road, which runs beside Craven Ink, to south of Ball Road. It includes a road section about four-tenths of a mile long.
Improved traffic signals were installed at the intersection. Wooden poles and strain wire previously in use were replaced with steel poles and mast arms to hold the signal heads. Blinking warning lights were put up about 400 feet before the intersection to improve safety, along with signage.
The City of Tusuclum replaced some components of the signal controller and lights in the signal heads in 2019. The city earlier paid to raise and re-align existing signal heads for better visibility at the intersection, which was identified by TDOT in 2015 as having a 30 percent higher crash rate than others with a similar traffic volume.