A man who allegedly created several disturbances Tuesday requiring responses from Greeneville police and Greene County sheriff’s deputies was charged with disorderly conduct.
Francois A. Bocomehounou, 29, of Brooklyn, New York, was taken into custody about 10:50 a.m. Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies after allegedly taking a car impounded at a towing service.
Bocomehounou was also charged with theft of services.
Bocomehounou came to pick a car up from impound at A1 Towing on Kingsport Highway. An employee said Bocomehounou could not provide proof of ownership or proof of registration, but got in the car and left without permission to do so.
“This caused a large police response and utilized several Greeneville police officers, and several Greene county sheriff's deputies,” Officer Matthew Stanley said in a report.
Police were called earlier Tuesday to the Walgreens pharmacy on East Andrew Johnson Highway about a disturbance. After Bocomehounou was released, police found out "he had requested sexual favors from an employee there,” the report said.
Bocomehounou was located at the Quick Stop Market at 2200 E. Andrew Johnson Highway. Police considered “the totality of the circumstances” and charged him with disorderly conduct.
Bocomehounou was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.