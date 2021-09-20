Broyles General Store, a family-owned business on West Main Street, celebrated its 70th anniversary on Saturday.
Hundreds of people showed up for a free hot dog, Moon Pie, and RC Cola to mark the occasion.
Store owner David Broyles greeted customers in what was a festive atmosphere marking the continuous operation of the business since it opened in 1951.
“We had a better response than what we expected,” David Broyles said of Saturday’s celebration.
“Hopefully, it’ll be (open at least) 70 more years,” he added.
David Broyles’ grandfather, Kelly Broyles, opened the general store as a feed and seed supplier for farmers.
As the area economy shifted, so did the general store.
A greenhouse was added in the 1980s, which led to a greatly expanded line of flower and vegetable plants for home gardeners.
Fifteen years ago, the feed and fertilizer warehouse next door was converted into the Garden Emporium. It features an array of home and garden decor, and a large selection of gift items.
In the last decade, according to David Broyles, more lawn and garden supplies were added, as well as a large toy department, and a section with old-fashioned candies.
“My grandfather worked for a chicken hatchery before opening” Broyles General Store in 1951, he said. “Now we sell mostly lawn and garden products.”
David Broyles said he and his sister, Kelly Broyles, took over the business three years ago when their father, who owned it, died. Their nephew works in the store now, and will hopefully continue the business after they’re gone, he said.
John Price, owner of the Top Dog Hot Dog Stand, and his wife, Ella Price, presented David Broyles with a framed poster marking the 70th anniversary of the general store. The artwork was created by David Broyles’ daughter, Emma Broyles.
Mary Fulton, of Greeneville, was at the celebration and purchased a garden flag with the Tennessee state flag on it, and looked at gift items.
“I love coming in here,” she said. “This is my second time shopping this week!”
Debbie Harris and Brittaney Harris heard of the celebration and came to the store to see what they had to sell.
“This is the first time we’ve been here. We like it,” stated Debbie Harris.
David Broyles said on Saturday the store ran out of 280 hotdogs it had acquired for the day, as well as 400 cans of RC Cola.
He estimated 500-600 people stopped by on Saturday. “We had a really good day, a lot of traffic, and no rain,” he said after the celebration ended at 4 p.m.