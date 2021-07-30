Brumley’s Restaurant, located in the General Morgan Inn at 111 N. Main St., will close the week of Sept. 6-14, hotel management announced.
“Like everyone else in our industry, we are facing a staffing shortage and will be giving our employees that week off for a well-deserved break,” Bronson Winters, the hotel’s general manager, said.
When Brumley’s reopens Sept. 14, the restaurant will debut its new fall dinner menu, Winters said. “We’re excited to welcome new seasonal dishes including grilled lamb chops, maple-seared scallops, pumpkin crème brulee, pecan pie, and a caramel apple bread pudding, to name just a few of the new fall flavors.”
Brumley’s is open for dinner 5-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. The restaurant currently is not accepting reservations.
“While we focus on hiring more staff, we are switching to walk-in seating only to provide the very best dining experience for our guests,” Winters said.
Meanwhile, Brumley’s is accepting applications for servers and dishwashers. Applicants can apply in person at the hotel’s front desk 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
For more information, call Brumley’s at 423-787-7500.