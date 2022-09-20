Three members of the board of directors of the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County have been inducted into the Tennessee Boys and Girls Clubs Hall of Fame.
Ted Bryant, Daniel Johnson, and Eddie Yokley were enshrined into the Hall of Fame in 2022 as voted on by board members representing each region across the state.
“We could not accomplish all we have done without a great board of directors,” stated Scott Bullington, executive director of the organization.
The Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County has been at the forefront of youth development in the community for many years, according to a press release from Bullington. Its staff, board and volunteers have helped shape it into a model organization for Boys & Girls Clubs across Tennessee, the news release said.
Bryant, Johnson and Yokley join the likes of several classes before them of donors, volunteers and other Boys & Girls Club champions who have paved the way for years of success for Boys & Girls Clubs in Tennessee.
Bryant and Johnson were inducted at the Tennessee Hall of Fame ceremony on April 12. The awards were presented during the Tennessee Area Council and Tennessee Hall of Fame dinner at the Meadow View Conference Resort and Convention Center in Kingsport. The Tennessee Area Council is made up of more than 86 club sites from across the state serving more than 33,000 children each year.
Yokley was inducted on Aug. 25 at the Tennessee Hall of Fame ceremony in Murfreesboro. His award was presented during the Tennessee Area Council Board Awards and Tennessee Hall of Fame dinner at the Embassy Suites by Hilton.
“The Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County is blessed that their board members bring intelligence, sensibility, character, and passion to the organization and the Boys & Girls Club movement,” added Bullington.
The local board members have been heavily involved in the statewide boards of the Boys & Girls Clubs in Tennessee. All three individuals and other board members from the Greeneville organization have participated in the Tennessee Area Council, the Tennessee Alliance, and the Tennessee Foundation/CBO boards for several years, with several local board members holding key leadership positions over the years.
The local Boys & Girls Club has achieved Certification of Approval from the Tennessee Department of Education due to the board’s actions to improve the overall quality of the afterschool program, and they could not have accomplished this without dedicated board members, the press release states.
“All three of our Tennessee Boys & Girls Club Hall of Fame inductees have been big assets to not only our Boys & Girls Club but to the Greeneville & Greene County community. We are very fortunate to have them on our board of directors and as volunteers for the youth we serve,” sad Chuck Bowlin, the organization’s board chairman and CEO of the Greeneville Light & Power System.
The Tennessee Boys & Girls Clubs Hall of Fame inducted eight new members in its 2020-21 class. The 2020 and 2021 events had been postponed due to the pandemic and a special event was set to honor both classes of inductees. Inducted in the 2021 class was Bob Kesling.
Kesling was nominated for his work with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley in Knoxville, but he is also involved with the Greeneville organization with his annual Bob Kesling Boys & Girls Club Celebrity Golf Classic held at Link Hills Country Club each June.
TED BRYANT
Bryant, the executive vice president of Summers-Taylor, Inc., has dedicated his life to service beyond that of what he does for a living, the news release stated. Serving as a board member for the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County for the past 20 years, he has been instrumental in his level of service to the organization.
Since 2003, Bryant has served as board president, vice president, past president, and treasurer for the organization. He has served as the Tennessee Area Council liaison, chairman of the Fundraising Committee, Finance Committee and helped with all of the local club’s special events over the past 20 years.
Bryant has received many local Boys & Girls Club awards such as Board Member of the Year, the Director’s Award, the Fundraising Award, the Leadership Award, Rookie of the Year in 2003, and he received the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Service to Youth Award in 2008 for his dedication and commitment to serving the youth of Greeneville & Greene County.
Bryant was also awarded the Tennessee Boys & Girls Club State Board Member of the Year award twice. All of his local and state honors led to Bryant receiving the Boys & Girls Clubs of America National Service to Youth recognition for his service to youth and continues to impact the lives of children throughout Tennessee, the news release stated. He is married to Cris, and they have two adult children, Beth and Alex.
DANIEL JOHNSON
Johnson, managing partner/regional director for Hudson Automotive Group, has been an active member of the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County. He has been honored with Board Member of the Year, the Club Care Award, the Community Service Award, the Director’s Award, the Leadership Award, the Extra Mile Award, the Fundraising Award and the Rookie of the Year Award.
Johnson was presented the Boys & Girls Clubs of America National Service to Youth Award and was recognized by the Tennessee Area Council as the Tennessee Boys & Girls Club Board Member of the Year. In 2019 he was named The Greeneville Sun/Youth Builders Overall winner for the Volunteer Spirit Award. He is also a member of Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Jeremiah Milbank Society.
Johnson is the co-chairman for the organization’s current capital campaign launched to build a new Boys & Girls Club facility in Greeneville next to Hardin Park and two city school facilities. Johnson has served the organization as president, vice president and as chairman of several events and on committees over the years.
In serving the organization for more than 20 years as a board member, Johnson has had a big impact in the organization’s growth. Daniel and his wife, Vicky, have two daughters, Ally and Anna. They both worked as youth development professionals during the summers at the Boys & Girls Club, and Vicky has also been a program volunteer for the Boys & Girls Club.
EDDIE YOKLEY
Yokley, owner of Classic Land and Auction Service Specialists, has served more than 22 years as a board member for the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County. During his service to the organization, Yokley has received numerous awards including the Club Care Award, the Community Spirit Award, the Extra Mile Award, the Fundraising Award, the Leadership Award, and he was presented with the Tennessee Area Council Legislator of the Year for his efforts to help provide statewide funding from the State of Tennessee during the early years of the Boys & Girls Clubs Tennessee Alliance.
Yokley received the Boys & Girls Clubs of America National Service to Youth Award in recognition for his service to youth, and he continues to impact the lives of children throughout Tennessee today, the news release stated.
Yokley has been active with the organization, especially with the special events where he is best known for his leadership for the Boys & Girls Club’s annual Celebrity Auction. He has served as the organization’s vice president, secretary, Tennessee Area Council liaison and on several different committees and as chairman of several, as well.
Yokley was a big supporter of the statewide movement for government funding opportunities during his Tennessee state representative days to get funding for the Tennessee Boys & Girls Club organizations.
He is married to Carolyn, and they have two adult sons, Jordan Yokley and Tyler and his wife, Caity, and a granddaughter, Sarah. Everyone in Yokley’s family has volunteered at the Boys & Girls Club over the years.
“The Tennessee Boys & Girls Clubs Hall of Fame honors those rare individuals whose high achievements have made a mark in the state of Tennessee. Tennessee has been blessed with many great Boys & Girls Club kids, volunteers, board members, staff and friends of the Boys & Girls Club movement, and the Hall of Fame recognizes the best of the best. These individuals honored have shaped and inspired local clubs from across Tennessee and proved to be outstanding in doing so. These individuals have achieved the distinction of being true champions for children and have provided innumerable accomplishments and lasting memories.” stated Robyn Peery, director of organizational development with Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
All three of these inductees have served Greeneville & Greene County well over the years, the press release stated. “Their commitment has moved them each to serve the community in many roles over the years. They are all role models of efficiency in being a volunteer for the Boys & Girls Club and other organizations. Their volunteer efforts have been a blessing to not only each of them, but to the thousands of children they have helped get started on their Great Future at the Boys & Girls Club.”