Buddy Hawk, a former businessman, Greeneville alderman and community leader, passed away on Sunday.
Hawk spent his life in Greeneville, working in business and working to support the community.
In March 1978 he opened the The Tailor Shop in the Towne Square Shopping Center with his business partner W. T. Daniels. Daniels also served as a Greeneville alderman and as mayor for many years.
Daniels has fond memories of the years spent operating The Tailor Shop with his friend, Hawk.
“You know, business partnerships can be tough for some people in some situations, but Buddy and I got along really well. He was a good partner. It always seemed to be easy for us to come together and work together and have respect for one another in the partnership. It just worked,” Daniels said.
Daniels said that he and Hawk were involved together in other joint business ventures around Greeneville as well, including a housing subdivision behind Greeneville Middle School.
The Tailor Shop relocated to the Greeneville Commons Shopping Center in 1990 and in that same year Daniels sold his interest in the business to Hawk’s son, now State Rep. David Hawk. Buddy and David Hawk continued to co-own and operate the business for more than a decade until David Hawk became sole owner. The store closed in 2005.
While successful in business, Daniels said he was most proud of what Buddy Hawk did in civic life and as a public servant.
Hawk was active in the Greeneville community, serving as president of the Kiwanis Club of Greeneville in 1992-93 and was named “Kiwanian of the Year” in 1991-92.
Hawk was elected as First Ward alderman in Greeneville in 2009. He served in that capacity for 12 years.
“He was involved in a lot of things. He loved Greeneville. He had an appreciation for Greeneville and that is one of the reasons he wanted to serve on the city council, because he cared about the community so much,” Daniels said.
Daniels said that Hawk as an integral part of changing the Town of Greeneville’s government from a “weak mayor” form of government to a council and city manager form of government.
“He was a big part of that change. He was always there. You could lean on him and you could depend on him,” Daniels said. “While he was on the city council he was always willing to listen and have an open mind. He was easy to work with, and because of him we got a lot of things done. I give him credit. He wanted what was best for Greeneville. I’m proud of Buddy and the things we were able to do.”
While serving on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, Hawk served on the boards of the Greeneville Parks and Recreation Department, the Greeneville and Greene County Library, the Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center, and the Greeneville and Greene County Sports Council.
It was the Parks and Recreation Department that Hawk, an ardent sports fan, took a particular interest in.
“If it was being pitched, hit or kicked or anything like that, Buddy seemed to have a part in it,” Greeneville Parks and Recreation Director Butch Patterson said. “Buddy was a treasure. He was a treasure for our whole community. He loved sports and he loved kids. I worked with him for years at Parks and Recreation, and he was like a mentor for me.”
Patterson said that Hawk rarely missed any sports programs or special events the Greeneville Parks and Recreation Department was involved in.
While Hawk enjoyed any sporting event, baseball was the one closest to his heart.
“He loved them all, but Buddy was a big time baseball player and baseball fan,” Patterson said.
Hawk was a member of the Tusculum College and Magnavox semi pro baseball teams.
“It was always fun to sit with Buddy at baseball games because he has such a good mind for baseball. He could almost call the pitch the pitcher was going to throw before he threw it,” Daniels said as he reflected on Hawk’s love for the sport.
Hawk played sports during his younger years at Greeneville High School as well, and his athletic accomplishments led to his induction into the Greeneville High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.
Patterson said that he plans to name a spring baseball tournament after Hawk, similar to the Tiny Day Softball Tournament that is held annually in Greeneville.
“We are going to name a baseball tournament as the Buddy Hawk Classic. That will forever be the name of that spring baseball tournament,” Patterson said.
Patterson said that Hawk was a “big proponent” of the Parks and Recreation Department and wanted the department to be “well-represented” on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen and in the community.
While Hawk loved sports, Patterson said that Hawk supported the community by showing up to nearly any event held in Greeneville.
“You know, it wasn’t just sports. Buddy loved sports, but you’d see Buddy at the Easter event. You’d see Buddy at the Halloween party handing out candy with the Kiwanis Club and you’d see Buddy at the Snowflake Dance,” Patterson said. “It wasn’t just sports. If it involved kids in the community, Buddy was going to be there.”
Daniels and Patterson both said that Hawk would be missed in Greeneville.
“A friend of mine, he would say that one thing you could say about Buddy is that he always had a smile on his face and had a good sense of humor. That was true. Anyone who has a smile on their face and a sense of humor has to be a pretty good guy,” Daniels said. “Everyone just thought the world of him. He cared for people. He was just a good person. He loved his family and was proud of all they had accomplished. The community will miss him.”
“It would be few and far between for you to find somebody with something negative to say about Buddy Hawk. He always worked to have a positive impact,” Patterson said. “The world would be a lot better place with more Buddy Hawks in it.”
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service in downtown Greeneville will host visitation 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday. The funeral service will be Saturday at 3 p.m. at Reformation Lutheran Church. A full obituary appears in the Wednesday edition of The Greeneville Sun.