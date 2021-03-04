The Greene County Commission will have a lengthy agenda later this month.
The commission’s Budget and Finance Committee on Tuesday reviewed nine resolutions, approving them for consideration by the full legislative body at its March meeting.
Those resolutions include budgetary amendments to fund $1.4 million in capital projects in the Greene County School System, purchase of a truck for Animal Control, repair of a campground septic system at Kinser Park and a reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for expenses incurred by the Highway Department during 2019 flooding.
The school system capital projects include a variety of regular maintenance projects and repairs for each school within the system, explained Greene County Schools Director David McLain. Some of the larger projects in the list for this year are a roof repair for Mosheim Elementary School, gym ceiling repair at Chuckey-Doak Middle School, classroom remodeling at Baileyton Elementary School and door replacements at several schools.
A related resolution involves $186,000 for capital improvements for food service facilities at several schools. One of the major projects is a remodeling of cafeteria facilities to allow for food preparation at West Greene Middle School. Currently, food is prepared in the Mosheim Elementary cafeteria and transported to the middle school, McLain said.
Also approved was a resolution reflecting $482,704 in additional revenues from state Basic Education Program funds and contributions from several sources.
A resolution received the recommendation of the committee calling for the purchase and equipping of a truck at a cost to not exceed $38,892 for Greene County Animal Control. Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison explained that the truck is a replacement vehicle and will be paid for through funds generated through community rabies vaccination clinics.
Another resolution related to Animal Control is the approval of using $2,200 in revenue from the sale of surplus radio equipment. That radio equipment was transferred for use by the Solid Waste Department.
Morrison told the committee that bids have been received for the repair of a septic system in the oldest campground areas of Kinser Park prior to its approval of a resolution for the project to be considered by the commission for funding. The low bid was $274,000 and another was within $5,000 of that price. The Purchasing Committee will also consider the bids and determine the one to recommend to the full commission.
The Budget and Finance Committee also considered a resolution for $186,405 as a reimbursement from FEMA toward expenses involved in the repairs made due to the 2019 spring floods by the Highway Department. Road Superintendent Kevin Swatzell explained that the funds are a supplement to what the department has already received from FEMA for the flooding.
A reimbursement to the Highway Department for repairs due to a transfer truck wreck on Kenneytown Road from a trucking company’s insurance was also approved.
The sale of a donation of collectables to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department was also approved. Sheriff Wesley Holt explained that an individual has given nine boxes of collectables from the 1970s, '80s and '90s, such as Barbie dolls and trolls, to the department, expressing the desire for the proceeds from their sale be used to purchase bulletproof vests. The collectables are to be sold through an auction firm specializing in the sale of collectables.
The committee also approved a resolution authorizing the application by the county for the annual state litter grant. This grant provides funding for litter collection crews for the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and for Keep Greene Beautiful programs.