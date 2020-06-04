Budgetary items will be a primary focus for the Greene County Commission at its June meeting.
A budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year will be considered by the commission as well as a number of resolutions regarding amendments to the current year’s budget.
No increase is anticipated in the property tax rate, according to County Mayor Kevin Morrison.
Next year’s budget and the amendments for the current document were addressed Wednesday by the Greene County Commission’s Budget and Finance Committee.
The 2020-21 fiscal year budget is similar to the current one, County Budget Director Danny Lowery told the committee.
One major change in the budget is the reallocation of some funds to the Greene County School System, Lowery said.
As part of the proposed budget, a request is made to allow the school system to keep $138,000 that it has contributed from its funds in past years for the School Resource Officer (SRO) program, he said.
The school system is receiving a grant for the SRO program that it will contribute toward the officer expenses, which is more than the $138,000 allocation, Lowery explained.
A request is also made in the budget to allow a portion of the local option sales tax the county receives to be placed in the school system’s capital budget, he said. This amount is estimated to be around $650,000 a year.
In addition, funds that are no longer needed for education debt service because the LED lighting project for the high schools is completed are also be allocated to the school system.
These add up to roughly $915,000 for the school system, he said.
Greene County Director of Schools David McLain said the returned SRO funds will help the school system balance its budget for the next fiscal year. He thanked the county for considering the reallocations as the system faces a loss in state funding due to dropping student numbers.
The sales tax revenue can help build up the system’s fund for capital projects, McLain said, and will be helpful in providing resources for the replacement of aging HVAC units at several schools.
In discussion of the proposed budget, the committee voted to remove an allocation for an additional person for the County Clerk’s Office from the document and take out funding that would have transitioned employees in the Trustee’s and the Property Assessor’s offices from a 37.5-hour work week to 40 hours.
During the discussion, members noted that the work week transition needs to be made in the future and could be made as part of the ongoing effort to bring the departments under a single personnel policy.
The committee also voted to remove funding for two new paramedics proposed in the Greeneville-Greene County Emergency Medical Services budget and evaluate in January whether the two new positions could be added if tax revenue collections are stronger at that point.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, sales tax and other tax revenue collections have dropped, and there is uncertainty about when collections will return to normal.
A budget workshop for the full County Commission is planned Monday at 5:30 p.m. via the Zoom electronic meeting platform.
In other action, the committee gave its approval to six budgetary resolutions that will now be considered by the full County Commission.
One of the resolutions involves budget amendments reflecting $2,750 in funds to be used to make preparations for the Greene County Solid Waste Department’s responsibilities related to the operation of the Transfer Station/Landfill. The Transfer Station is to be operated locally with changes to the county’s and Town of Greeneville’s contract with GFL Environmental to dispose of garbage and demolition waste.
Two of the resolutions are for Greene County Schools — one reflecting year-end changes in revenues and expenditures and the other reflecting the receipt of an insurance settlement for a bus damaged in an accident in December.
Another resolution appropriates additional funds for the Enhanced Ambulance Medicare Reimbursement Project for the EMS, and one involves additional funding for evaluations that are conducted by Nolichuckey Mental Health Center in the Alcohol and Drug Treatment Program due to a increased number this year.
Also approved was a resolution to reflect the appropriation of $1,580 in additional revenues received by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department from the sale of surplus equipment and insurance recovery.