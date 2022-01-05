The Greene County Budget and Finance Committee approved the use of $173,800 in American Rescue Plan funding for the replacement of membranes at the North Greene Utility District water treatment facility during its meeting Wednesday.
The goal of the replacement will be to aid the facility in continuing to provide clean water to a northern portion of the county.
The Greene County Commission will decide whether or not to give final approval to the funding at its January meeting.
The water the treatment facility uses is taken in from Lick Creek, which has caused maintenance issues for the facility.
“Those membranes have a very finite life and because of the turbidity of the water coming out of Lick Creek, those lives are significantly shortened,” Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison said.
Greene County Commissioner John Waddle, a Budget and Finance Committee member, said the membranes are supposed to last 10 years, but the ones at the North Greene facility are lasting only three or four years.
Waddle is also on the North Greene Utilities board of directors.
“That plant was not designed for that kind of turbidity. It is like trying to suck a milkshake through a straw. You really have to pull it,” Waddle said.
Morrison mentioned that the county may begin looking into getting water for the North Greene Utility District from the Greeneville Water Commission as is the practice of all other utility districts in the county.
“It would behoove us to connect North Greene Utilities to the Greeneville Water Commission. It is the only area in the county that is not connected to the Water Commission,” Morrison said. "We need to provide a reliable source of potable water to the people in that area and along the interstate. That is a goal we should probably work toward."
OTHER BUSINESS
The committee recognized $97,000 in revenue received for the rental of the fourth floor of the former Takoma Hospital building by Ballad Health.
The County Commission will also have to decide on the acceptance of the funding.
Ballad Health sold the the former hospital to the county on the condition that the Strong Futures program for drug-addicted mothers could continue on the fourth floor of the building for at least three years.
Ballad agreed to pay the county $500,000 in rent for the fourth floor. That $500,000 in rent will be paid over the next three years.
The $97,000 discussed Wednesday is Ballad’s first rent payment to the county.
The committee also approved an increase of $124,703 to the Greene County Schools General Purpose School Funds budget.
The increase is due to grant funding received from the state for the purpose of vocational education. It will be used mainly for helping students pay to take the ACT WorkKeys assessment.
WorkKeys is a vocational assessment similar to the ACT, and high scores can greatly benefit students when job-seeking.
“WorkKeys is a national program that has equivalence to the ACT. It is important to elevate students' resumes with that designation. WorkKeys students rise to the top for employers,” Greene County Partnership CEO Jeff Taylor told the committee.
The funding change will go before the County Commission for final approval at the commission’s January meeting.