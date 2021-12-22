Buford Fox, center, of Greeneville, brought a winning Bingo card to The Greeneville Sun office on Wednesday. A subscriber for more than 50 years and former Greeneville Sun carrier, Fox said the last number on his sheet arrived in Wednesday's newspaper, making him the grand prize winner with a full card. "It's my lucky Christmas," Fox said. "I just played the game, checked the paper every day for the numbers, and I was fortunate to win." Fox won $1,000 in Visa gift cards. "Thank you to the sponsors and management for having the game. It means a lot," Fox said. The game was sponsored by Greeneville Oil & Petroleum, Greeneville Fit Club and Lube X-Press. Pictured from left are Printing and Distribution Director Dale Long, Fox and Publisher Paul Mauney.