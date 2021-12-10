Building Code Committee To Meet Dec 10, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save There will be a Greene County Building Code Committee meeting on Thursday at 3:30 pm in the conference room at the Greene County Courthouse Annex located at 204 N. Cutler St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now GPD Assistant Police Chief Mike Crum Dismissed Monday Study Critical Of Greeneville Police Department Policies Holston Home Sues Biden Administration Over HHS Rule Jesica Cureton (Died: Dec. 4, 2021) Barbara Ellen Hoke Lawson (Died: Dec. 3, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.