A bullet was fired between Tuesday night and Wednesday into a business on East Andrew Johnson Highway in Chuckey, sheriff’s Deputy William Carr said in a report.
No injuries were reported at Rogers RV, 7911 E. Andrew Johnson Highway.
The owner told deputies that when he used the fax machine Wednesday afternoon, he noticed white powder on it. He also saw chunks of drywall on a floor and found a bullet in the carpet.
The bullet entered from the back of the building, the report said.
Deputies went to an area of Old Stage Road and spoke with residents, who said they heard gunshots on Tuesday but did not see anyone.
Damage to the metal building and sheetrock wall totals $500.