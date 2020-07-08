A bullet was fired about 9:50 p.m. Tuesday into a mobile home in the 200 block of Thompkins Road in Bulls Gap, sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Baskette said in a report.
No injuries were reported.
An occupant told deputies that someone on or near Spice Cove Lane had been shooting a gun, and he was in the living room with his wife and child when they heard a noise.
“A round from whomever was shooting struck the living room window and busted it, causing the round to fall to the floor behind the couch in the living room,” the report said.
The man told deputies the shooting stopped about 10 minutes before they arrived.
Damage to the living room window totals $300.