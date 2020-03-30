Scott Bullington has filed a nominating petition seeking election to continue to serve Greeneville’s 2nd Ward as alderman.
Bullington, 1248 Tanglewood Drive, filed his petition to run in the Aug. 6 Greeneville municipal election on Friday, according to the Greene County Election Commission.
Executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Greeneville and Greene County, Bullington was appointed to serve on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen following the resignation of Sarah Webster last spring. Webster, a longtime alderwoman, resigned after a change of residence in the county.
He becomes the fifth person to file a petition to run in the Greeneville municipal election. Earlier last week, incumbent Mayor W.T. Daniels filed a petition to seek reelection to the post. Crystal Hirschy and Cindy Luttrell have filed petitions represent the 2nd Ward on the town’s Board of Education and Tim Teague is seeking to run for 2nd Ward alderman.
Thursday at noon is the deadline for candidates running in the Aug. 6 election, including those seeking positions on the Greene County Board of Education from the 2nd and 7th school board districts as well as candidates in the Baileyton, Greeneville and Mosheim municipal elections.
Currently, incumbents Tom Cobble and Rick Tipton have filed petions to run for the county school board. In addition, the county general election ballot will include the assessor of property position. Incumbent Chuck Jeffers is running unopposed for the post.
Two candidates have filed petitions to seek election in Baileyton — William “Kenny” Kerr for mayor and Steve Hall for alderman. No one has filed a petition to run in the Mosheim municipal election.
Thursday at noon is also the deadline for candidates in the state and federal primaries in August as well as for independent candidates seeking to run for state or federal offices in the November election that will appear on the August primary ballot.