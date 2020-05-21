A Bulls Gap man died May 13 in a one-car crash on Interstate 81 in Greene County, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol fatality report.
George Robert Carroll, 32 was southbound about 4:05 p.m. on May 13 in the area of mile marker 38 in a 1993 Oldsmobile Ciera being operated “at a high rate of speed,” Trooper Austin Burchett said in the report.
The report said that Carroll attempted to pass another vehicle on the shoulder of I-81 and Carroll lost control of the car, which ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
Carroll was alone in the vehicle. He was wearing a seat belt. Use of safety restraints would not have made a difference in the outcome of the crash, the report said.
Toxicology test results are pending.
An obituary for Carroll ran in the Wednesday edition of The Greeneville Sun. Carroll lived with his parents, George and Diane Carroll, in the Romeo community.
There will be no formal services.
Due to current gathering restrictions because of COVID-19, friends are encouraged to leave condolences at www.jeffersmortuary.com or contact the office at 423-639-2141 and the staff will sign the register book for callers.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is handling the arrangements.