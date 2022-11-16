A Bulls Gap man who allegedly killed his ex-wife last year was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder Monday by a Greene County Grand Jury.
Randall Glenn Greene, 58, was indicted in connection with the death of 56-year-old Lesia Darlene Greene on Nov. 19, 2021.
The apparent domestic violence-related death occurred at Lesia Greene’s mobile home at 835 Mohawk Ridge Road in Bulls Gap. Randall Greene was also living in the mobile home, Sheriff Wesley Holt said after Greene’s arrest.
The indictment states that Greene “premeditatively and intentionally” killed his ex-wife “by cutting her with a knife.”
Greene was taken into custody the same day as the death of Lesia Greene. He is scheduled for arraignment Nov. 30 in Greene County Criminal Court.
An investigator’s report states a “knife/cutting instrument” was used in Lesia Greene’s death.
Deputies were called on the morning of Nov. 19, 2021, to the Mohawk Ridge Road mobile home about a person who was possibly deceased. A “vehicle of interest” registered to Lesia Greene was parked outside, the report said.
Randall Greene was inside the mobile home sitting on a living room couch.
He pointed toward a back bedroom. Deputies found Lesia Greene unresponsive on the floor next to a bed.
“Blood was noticed on the bed and surrounding the body. A knife was noticed on the bed,” the report said.
The alleged victim had a “large laceration” on her neck area, the report said.
Sheriff’s detectives responded to the address. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation assisted.
Randall Greene was taken to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and interviewed. The first-degree murder charge was then filed.
Greene County 911 Dispatch received a 911 call from a neighbor directing authorities to Lesia Greene’s address, Holt said.
Drug use may have been a factor in the homicide. Randall Greene is suspected of using methamphetamine, a deputy’s report said.
Greene remains held on $750,000 bond in the Greene County Detention Center pending arraignment. He is represented by the Greene County Public Defender’s Office.