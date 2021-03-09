A battery charger and other items were stolen between Thursday and Monday morning from the Greene County Wood Ministry, 301 E. Bernard Ave.
Property was noticed missing when a volunteer arrived Monday morning at the wood ministry, Greeneville police Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report.
The person responsible had to jump over a barrier to get onto the wood ministry lot.
“The suspect left a trail of stolen drink cans to the back part of the lot and out along the wall on Cherry Street,” the report said.
Property stolen also includes a landscape truck, a cooler and a drop cord.
The combined value of the stolen property is about $350.