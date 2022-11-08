Burns Reelected In Uncontested Tusculum Commissioner Race Nov 8, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tusculum Commissioner Mike Burns Sun Photo By Ken Little Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mike Burns won reelection to the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners in an uncontested local race on Tuesday.Burns received 564 complimentary votes, according to unofficial results from the Greene County Election Commission office.Tusculum commissioners serve four-year terms.Burns was first elected in 2014 to the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners, and after Tuesday's reelection, will hold the seat until 2026.Burns, who is also vice-chairman of the Tusculum Planning Commission, said Tuesday night he looks forward to serving citizens of the city for another four-year term as a commissioner."I do it for the community. I live here and enjoy the community, and all the people here are great. I am glad to be a very small part of it," Burns said. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mike Burns Commissioner Tusculum Board Reelection Politics Mayor Race Institutes Vote Year Citizen Greene County Election Commission Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now DCS Worker, 2nd Adult Charged With Child Abuse/Neglect Third Grade Retention Law Causing Concern Man Shot In Greeneville Dies; Investigation Ongoing Bodies Of Man And Woman Found In Tusculum Home SRO Spotlight: Deputy Cindy Boling Serves Camp Creek Elementary