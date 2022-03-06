Conditions were ripe over the weekend for outdoor fires, as temperatures soared into the high 70s with low humidity and a steady breeze.
A spark from a bush hog Saturday was all it took to start a stubborn fire that burned up to 7 acres of fields and woodland in the Limestone community. The Limestone Volunteer Fire Department, assisted by other departments and the Tennessee Division of Forestry, responded and extinguished the flames.
Limestone firefighters received a call about 1:15 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Massengill Way, fire Chief Tim Jaynes said.
“The fire was ignited by someone running a rotary cutter-bush hog and hit a rock, causing sparks to ignite sage grass. The field fire spread rapidly, extending into the woods,” Jaynes said.
Between 5 and 7 acres burned.
No injuries were reported.
Limestone firefighters were assisted by the Newmansville, Nolichuckey Valley and Tusculum volunteer fire departments. The state Division of Forestry was also on the scene.
“The other departments and (Division of) Forestry were called in due to the wind pushing the fire. Forestry brought in a crew to cut a new dozer line around the woods fire and were back-firing to ensure containment,” Jaynes said.
The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department sent a brush truck, a pumper-tanker truck and seven firefighters to help contain the fire. Tusculum firefighters remained on scene until about 4 p.m. Saturday, fire Chief Marty Shelton said.
“All of the efforts were due to the coordination of two counties’ 911 dispatch centers,” Shelton said, referring to Greene and Washington counties.
Warm, breezy weather continued Sunday. No burn permits were issued as the Division of Forestry issued a “very high” fire risk advisory for all of East Tennessee.
“Burning during this dry time is very dangerous due to wind-driven fires,” Shelton said.
No major outdoor fires were reported Sunday in Greene County.
The fire risk should abate Monday, as rainy weather is forecast.
A cold front will move across the area on Monday afternoon with a line of showers and embedded thunderstorms.
“In addition, gusty winds are expected ahead of the cold front,” according to the National Weather Service Morristown office.
There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms between 1 and 3 p.m., the Greeneville-Greene County Office of Emergency Management cautioned.
“Downpours and straight-line winds are the main threats,” a post on the emergency management office Facebook page said.
A high temperature of about 76 degrees is forecast Monday, with a south wind of 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest at 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Winds could gust as high as 30 mph, with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half-inch possible, according to the weather service.
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are forecast before 10 p.m., then showers, with an overnight low into Tuesday of about 40.
The chance of precipitation is 80%, with precipitation amounts overnight between a tenth- and quarter-inch, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.