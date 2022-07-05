Greeneville police continue an investigation into a burglary early Monday at Kiker’s Tobacco Outlet, 926 Snapps Ferry Road.

Forcible entry to the business was made through a beer cooler, the owner told police. Sixty-five cartons of Marlboro cigarettes and $14,793 in cash was stolen.

“The suspect removed the safe from under the front counter, took it to the back of the store, and drilled a hole into the safe,” Officer Hal Adair said in a report.

The safe held nearly $12,800 in cash. About $2,000 was stolen from a front desk.

The store burglary alarm did not activate, the report said.

Video images of the suspect are available.

