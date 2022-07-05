Business Burglary Under Investigation Jul 5, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Greeneville police continue an investigation into a burglary early Monday at Kiker’s Tobacco Outlet, 926 Snapps Ferry Road.Forcible entry to the business was made through a beer cooler, the owner told police. Sixty-five cartons of Marlboro cigarettes and $14,793 in cash was stolen.“The suspect removed the safe from under the front counter, took it to the back of the store, and drilled a hole into the safe,” Officer Hal Adair said in a report.The safe held nearly $12,800 in cash. About $2,000 was stolen from a front desk.The store burglary alarm did not activate, the report said.Video images of the suspect are available. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Suspect Burglary Safe Crime Law Police Alarm Investigation Carton Cash Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Recovery Court Graduates Continue Lifelong 'Journey' July 4th Celebration To Feature Events And Entertainment Of All Kinds GPD OffIcer Dismissed After Contact With Teenager EMS Standout 'Rex' Johnson Retires After 22-Year Career Active Shooter Exercise Sharpens SRO Skills