It was a busy weekend for Greene County firefighters and other first responders.
The Greeneville Fire Department responded to a kiln explosion at 7 p.m. Saturday at Imerys Fused Minerals, 107 Coile St.
A caller told 911 Dispatch the business “had a kiln blow up and is now shooting fire to the ceiling.”
No injuries were reported. The extent of damage was not known Sunday.
Firefighters underwent decontamination procedures after the fire was extinguished.
Greeneville firefighters were called about 1 p.m. Saturday to a fire at 1406 Daisy St.
Firefighters quickly extinguished a cooking oil fire in the kitchen of the house.
No injuries were reported.
A fire that started in a dryer was extinguished by Tusculum firefighters about 3 p.m. Saturday at 24 Kilday Lane.
Firefighters put out the fire and moved the appliance outside of the house.
No injuries were reported.
About 7:10 p.m. Saturday, a one-vehicle crash with possible entrapment was reported at 615 Asheville Highway in the area of Ingles Market.
Greeneville police, the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad and Greene County-Greeneville EMS were among responding agencies.
The driver of the vehicle may have had a seizure before the crash, a caller told 911 Dispatch. Further information was not available Monday morning.
A car and a two pickup trucks were involved in a crash with injuries shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday in the 5200 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway in the area of Ripley Island Road.
A woman who suffered possible head and chest injuries was among those involved in the crash, according to information provided to 911 Dispatch.
The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department, Greene County-Greeneville EMS and the Greeneville Police Department were among responding agencies.
In addition to the other calls, Greeneville firefighters also responded to several fire alarm activations during the day.
"It was a very busy Saturday," fire Chief Alan Shipley said.